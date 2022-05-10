Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12850HX or Core i7 12800HX: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12850HX vs i7 12800HX

Intel Core i7 12850HX
VS
Intel Core i7 12800HX
Intel Core i7 12850HX
Intel Core i7 12800HX

We compared two 16-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12850HX against the 2.0 GHz i7 12800HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 12850HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12800HX and 12850HX

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12850HX and i7 12800HX

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 10, 2022 May 10, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-HX Alder Lake-HX
Model number i7-12850HX i7-12800HX
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU) UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)

Performance

Cores 16 16
Threads 24 24
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 20x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 45-55 W 45-55 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1450 MHz

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12850HX official page Intel Core i7 12800HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 12800HX or i7 12850HX?
