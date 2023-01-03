Intel Core i7 1355U vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 1355U with 10-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Multi-Core Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1355U
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1711 vs 1524 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4096 KB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1355U +18%
1747
1481
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8875
Ryzen 9 5900HX +43%
12718
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3204
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22785
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1355U +13%
1704
1512
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1355U +1%
8390
8329
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Model number
|i7-1355U
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|8
|P-Threads
|4
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.7 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.2 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.7 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|8
|Total Threads
|12
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|12-15 W (configurable)
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|55 W
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
| - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1355U official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
