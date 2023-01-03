Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1355U or Ryzen 9 5950X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1355U vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Intel Core i7 1355U
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
Intel Core i7 1355U
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

We compared two CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 1355U (laptop) with 10-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5950X and 1355U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1355U
  • Newer - released 2-years and 3-months later
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
  • Has 53248 KB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Promotion

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1355U
8875
Ryzen 9 5950X +193%
25960
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1355U
8390
Ryzen 9 5950X +120%
18452
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1355U and AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 October 8, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3 (Vermeer)
Model number i7-1355U -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 16
P-Threads 4 32
Base Frequency (P) 1.7 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.2 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.7 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 16
Total Threads 12 32
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17x 34x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors - 4.15 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP (PL1) 12-15 W (configurable) 105 W
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 55 W -
Socket BGA-1744 AM4
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz -
Shading Units 768 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1355U
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5950X
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267		 - DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1355U official page AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
2. Intel Core i7 13700K vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
3. AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D vs Ryzen 9 5950X
4. AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D vs Ryzen 9 5950X
5. AMD Ryzen 9 7900X vs Ryzen 9 5950X
6. Intel Core i7 1365U vs i7 1355U
7. AMD Ryzen 5 7530U vs Intel Core i7 1355U
8. Intel Core i5 1335U vs i7 1355U
9. AMD Ryzen 7 7730U vs Intel Core i7 1355U
10. Intel Core i7 12700H vs i7 1355U
Compare other CPUs (580+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X or Intel Core i7 1355U?
Promotion
EnglishРусский