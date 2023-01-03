Intel Core i7 1355U vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
We compared two CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 1355U (laptop) with 10-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1355U
- Newer - released 2-years and 3-months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Has 53248 KB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 6 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1355U +9%
1747
1599
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8875
Ryzen 9 5950X +193%
25960
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3440
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
45461
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1704
Ryzen 9 5950X +7%
1817
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8390
Ryzen 9 5950X +120%
18452
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 3 (Vermeer)
|Model number
|i7-1355U
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|16
|P-Threads
|4
|32
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.7 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.2 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.7 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|16
|Total Threads
|12
|32
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|4.15 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|12-15 W (configurable)
|105 W
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|55 W
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|AM4
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|768
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|24
|-
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
|- DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1355U official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
