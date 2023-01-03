Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1355U or M2 Max: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1355U vs Apple M2 Max

Intel Core i7 1355U
VS
Apple M2 Max
Intel Core i7 1355U
Apple M2 Max

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 1355U with 10-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 1355U
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports up to 96 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2009 vs 1711 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1355U +5%
1747
M2 Max
1670
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1355U
8875
M2 Max +70%
15074
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1355U
n/a
M2 Max
26201
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1355U
1704
M2 Max +18%
2005
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1355U
8390
M2 Max +79%
15028
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1355U and Apple M2 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 3, 2023 January 17, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake Apple M2
Model number i7-1355U -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 8
P-Threads 4 8
Base Frequency (P) 1.7 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 4
E-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.2 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.7 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 12
Total Threads 12 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 17x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 32MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 67 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP (PL1) 12-15 W (configurable) 30 W
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 55 W -
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 768 4864
TMUs 48 304
ROPs 24 152
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 70 W
Max. Resolution - 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1355U
1.69 TFLOPS
M2 Max
13.6 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267		 - LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 96 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1355U official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 1355U and Ryzen 7 7730U
2. Core i7 1355U and Ryzen 5 7530U
3. Core i7 1355U and Core i7 12700H
4. Core i7 1355U and Core i7 1255U
5. Core i7 1355U and Core i5 1335U
6. M2 Max and Core i9 13900K
7. M2 Max and M2 Ultra
8. M2 Max and Core i9 12900H
9. M2 Max and M1 Max
10. M2 Max and M1 Ultra
Compare other CPUs (580+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 Max or Intel Core i7 1355U?
EnglishРусский