Intel Core i7 1355U vs i7 12700K

Intel Core i7 1355U
VS
Intel Core i7 12700K
Intel Core i7 1355U
Intel Core i7 12700K

We compared two CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 1355U (laptop) with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700K (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12700K and 1355U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1355U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Has 13312 KB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2096 vs 1711 points
Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1355U
1747
Core i7 12700K +10%
1922
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1355U
8875
Core i7 12700K +156%
22754
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1355U
1704
Core i7 12700K +22%
2083
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1355U
8390
Core i7 12700K +85%
15482
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1355U and i7 12700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 October 27, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Alder Lake
Model number i7-1355U i7-12700K
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) UHD Graphics 770

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 8
P-Threads 4 16
Base Frequency (P) 1.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 4
E-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.2 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.7 GHz 3.8 GHz
Total
Total Cores 10 12
Total Threads 12 20
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17x 36x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP (PL1) 12-15 W (configurable) 125 W
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 55 W 190 W
Socket BGA-1744 LGA-1700
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 768 256
TMUs 48 16
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1355U
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i7 12700K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267		 - DDR5-4800
- DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1355U official page Intel Core i7 12700K official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

