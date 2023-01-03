Intel Core i7 1355U vs i7 12700K
We compared two CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 1355U (laptop) with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700K (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1355U
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
- Has 13312 KB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2096 vs 1711 points
Promotion
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1747
Core i7 12700K +10%
1922
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8875
Core i7 12700K +156%
22754
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4058
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
34598
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1704
Core i7 12700K +22%
2083
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8390
Core i7 12700K +85%
15482
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i7-1355U
|i7-12700K
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|UHD Graphics 770
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|8
|P-Threads
|4
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|4
|E-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.2 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Total Cores
|10
|12
|Total Threads
|12
|20
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|12-15 W (configurable)
|125 W
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|55 W
|190 W
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|LGA-1700
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|256
|TMUs
|48
|16
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
| - DDR5-4800
- DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1355U official page
|Intel Core i7 12700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1