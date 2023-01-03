Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1360P or Ryzen 5 5500U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1360P with 12-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 1360P
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1360P
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Has 10240 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • 64% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1820 vs 1108 points
  • 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1360P +62%
1903
Ryzen 5 5500U
1172
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1360P +73%
12388
Ryzen 5 5500U
7146
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1360P +54%
3791
Ryzen 5 5500U
2467
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1360P +62%
21501
Ryzen 5 5500U
13262
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1360P +64%
1827
Ryzen 5 5500U
1114
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1360P +115%
10737
Ryzen 5 5500U
4984
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1360P and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 2 (Lucienne)
Model number i7-1360P -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 7

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 6
P-Threads 8 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.7 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 21x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
TDP 20-28 W (configurable) 10-25 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 64 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 768 448
TMUs 48 28
ROPs 24 7
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1360P
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5500U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1360P official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

