Intel Core i7 1360P vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1360P with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1360P
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1820 vs 1415 points
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Has 2048 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1360P +38%
1903
1376
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1360P +24%
12388
10005
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1360P +27%
3791
2993
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1360P +24%
21501
17285
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1360P +28%
1827
1425
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1360P +63%
10737
6567
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Model number
|i7-1360P
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|6
|P-Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.2 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.6 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.7 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|6
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|TDP
|20-28 W (configurable)
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|64 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|448
|TMUs
|48
|28
|ROPs
|24
|7
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1360P official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
