Intel Core i7 1360P vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Intel Core i7 1360P
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
Intel Core i7 1360P
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

We compared two CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1360P (laptop) with 12-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600X and 1360P
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1360P
  • Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1820 vs 1654 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 14336 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1360P +23%
1903
Ryzen 5 5600X
1546
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1360P +4%
12388
Ryzen 5 5600X
11903
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1360P +12%
3791
Ryzen 5 5600X
3389
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1360P
21501
Ryzen 5 5600X +3%
22146
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1360P +10%
1827
Ryzen 5 5600X
1655
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1360P +20%
10737
Ryzen 5 5600X
8955
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1360P and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 October 8, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3 (Vermeer)
Model number i7-1360P -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 6
P-Threads 8 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.2 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.7 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 37x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket BGA-1744 AM4
TDP 20-28 W (configurable) 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 64 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz -
Shading Units 768 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1360P
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600X
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1360P official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i7 1360P?
