Intel Core i7 1360P vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1360P (laptop) with 12-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1360P
- Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1820 vs 1654 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 14336 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1360P +23%
1903
1546
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1360P +4%
12388
11903
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1360P +12%
3791
3389
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21501
Ryzen 5 5600X +3%
22146
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1360P +10%
1827
1655
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1360P +20%
10737
8955
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 3 (Vermeer)
|Model number
|i7-1360P
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|6
|P-Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.2 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.6 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.7 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|6
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|AM4
|TDP
|20-28 W (configurable)
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|64 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|768
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|24
|-
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1360P official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1