Intel Core i7 1360P vs AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

Intel Core i7 1360P
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
Intel Core i7 1360P
AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1360P with 12-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 1360P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5825U and 1360P
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1360P
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1797 vs 1452 points
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1360P +24%
1757
Ryzen 7 5825U
1412
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1360P +28%
12368
Ryzen 7 5825U
9683
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1360P +24%
1795
Ryzen 7 5825U
1444
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1360P +62%
11258
Ryzen 7 5825U
6945
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1360P and AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake -
Model number i7-1360P -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 8
P-Threads 8 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.2 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.7 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 8
Total Threads 16 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 20x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
TDP 20-28 W (configurable) 15 W
Max. Boost TDP 64 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1360P
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5825U
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1360P official page AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5825U or Intel Core i7 1360P?
