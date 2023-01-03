Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1360P or Ryzen 9 5900HX: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1360P with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900HX and 1360P
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1360P
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1820 vs 1524 points
  • Has 2048 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1360P +28%
1885
Ryzen 9 5900HX
1477
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1360P
12185
Ryzen 9 5900HX +5%
12779
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1360P +17%
3755
Ryzen 9 5900HX
3203
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1360P
21203
Ryzen 9 5900HX +7%
22749
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1360P +19%
1813
Ryzen 9 5900HX
1519
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1360P +29%
10640
Ryzen 9 5900HX
8269
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1360P and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Model number i7-1360P -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 8
P-Threads 8 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.7 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 8
Total Threads 16 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
TDP 20-28 W (configurable) 35-54 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 64 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 2100 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1360P
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900HX
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1360P official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX or Intel Core i7 1360P?
