Intel Core i7 1360P vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X VS Intel Core i7 1360P AMD Ryzen 9 5900X We compared two 12-core CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1360P (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5900X and 1360P Advantages of Intel Core i7 1360P Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later

Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)

Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) More than 10° C higher critical temperature

More than 10° C higher critical temperature 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1820 vs 1644 points

11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1820 vs 1644 points 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Has 47104 MB larger L3 cache size

Has 47104 MB larger L3 cache size Unlocked multiplier

Unlocked multiplier Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1360P and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

General Vendor Intel AMD Released January 3, 2023 October 8, 2020 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3 (Vermeer) Model number i7-1360P - Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) No

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 4 12 P-Threads 8 24 Base Frequency (P) 2.2 GHz 3.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 4.8 GHz Efficient Cores E-Cores 8 - E-Threads 8 - Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz - Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.7 GHz - Total Total Cores 12 12 Total Threads 16 24 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 22x 37x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 64MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package Transistors - 4.15 billions Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm Socket BGA-1744 AM4 TDP 20-28 W (configurable) 105 W Max. Boost TDP 64 W - Peak temperature 100°C 90°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) - GPU Base Clock 300 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz - Shading Units 768 - TMUs 48 - ROPs 24 - Execution Units 96 - TGP 15 W - iGPU FLOPS Core i7 1360P 1.69 TFLOPS Ryzen 9 5900X n/a

Memory Support Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s ECC Support No Yes

Misc Official site Intel Core i7 1360P official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20