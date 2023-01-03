Intel Core i7 1360P vs Apple M2 Max VS Intel Core i7 1360P Apple M2 Max We compared two 12-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1360P against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between Max and 1360P Advantages of Apple M2 Max More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

Supports up to 96 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM

Supports up to 96 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2009 vs 1820 points

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1360P and Apple M2 Max

General Vendor Intel Apple Released January 3, 2023 January 17, 2023 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 ARMv8 Codename Raptor Lake Apple M2 Model number i7-1360P - Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 4 8 P-Threads 8 8 Base Frequency (P) 2.2 GHz 3.5 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz - Efficient Cores E-Cores 8 4 E-Threads 8 4 Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz 2.4 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.7 GHz - Total Total Cores 12 12 Total Threads 16 12 Bus Frequency 100 MHz - Multiplier 22x - L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core) L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 32MB (shared) L3 Cache 18MB (shared) - Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package Transistors - 67 billions Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket TDP 20-28 W (configurable) 30 W Max. Boost TDP 64 W - Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core) GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1398 MHz Shading Units 768 4864 TMUs 48 304 ROPs 24 152 Execution Units 96 - TGP 15 W 70 W Max. Resolution - 7680x4320 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i7 1360P 1.69 TFLOPS M2 Max 13.6 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400 Memory Size 64 GB 96 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 8 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 409.6 GB/s ECC Support No No

Misc Official site Intel Core i7 1360P official page - PCI Express Version 4.0 - PCI Express Lanes 20 -