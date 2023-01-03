Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1360P or M2 Max: what's better?

We compared two 12-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1360P against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 1360P
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports up to 96 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2009 vs 1820 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1360P +14%
1903
M2 Max
1673
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1360P
12388
M2 Max +24%
15318
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1360P
3791
M2 Max +11%
4196
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1360P
21501
M2 Max +24%
26624
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1360P
1827
M2 Max +10%
2014
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1360P
10737
M2 Max +41%
15122
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1360P and Apple M2 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 3, 2023 January 17, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake Apple M2
Model number i7-1360P -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 8
P-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 4
E-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.7 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 12
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 22x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 32MB (shared)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 67 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
TDP 20-28 W (configurable) 30 W
Max. Boost TDP 64 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 768 4864
TMUs 48 304
ROPs 24 152
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 70 W
Max. Resolution - 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1360P
1.69 TFLOPS
M2 Max
13.6 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 96 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1360P official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 Max or Intel Core i7 1360P?
