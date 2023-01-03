Intel Core i7 1360P vs i5 1135G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1360P with 12-cores against the 0.9-2.4 GHz i5 1135G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1360P
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 10240 MB larger L3 cache size
- 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1820 vs 1313 points
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1360P +40%
1903
1357
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1360P +145%
12388
5052
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1360P +38%
3791
2742
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1360P +115%
21501
10001
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1360P +39%
1827
1315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1360P +130%
10737
4672
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|i7-1360P
|i5-1135G7
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|4
|P-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.2 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.6 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.7 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|4
|Total Threads
|16
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|9-24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1449
|TDP
|20-28 W (configurable)
|12-28 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|64 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|640
|TMUs
|48
|40
|ROPs
|24
|20
|Execution Units
|96
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1360P official page
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
