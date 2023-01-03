Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1360P or Core i7 1250U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1360P vs i7 1250U

Intel Core i7 1360P
VS
Intel Core i7 1250U
Intel Core i7 1360P
Intel Core i7 1250U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1360P with 12-cores against the 1.1 GHz i7 1250U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 1360P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1250U and 1360P
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1360P
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1360P +12%
1757
Core i7 1250U
1564
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1360P +68%
12368
Core i7 1250U
7365
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1360P +64%
11258
Core i7 1250U
6884
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1360P and i7 1250U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 February 23, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Alder Lake
Model number i7-1360P i7-1250U
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 2
P-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (P) 2.2 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 8
E-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz 0.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.7 GHz 3.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 12 10
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 11x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1781
TDP 20-28 W (configurable) 9 W
Max. Boost TDP 64 W 29 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 950 MHz
Shading Units 768 768
TMUs 48 48
ROPs 24 24
Execution Units 96 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1360P
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i7 1250U
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1360P official page Intel Core i7 1250U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 14

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 1250U or i7 1360P?
