Intel Core i7 1360P vs i7 12700K VS Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 12700K We compared two 12-core CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1360P (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700K (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 12700K and 1360P Advantages of Intel Core i7 1360P Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later

Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz) Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K Unlocked multiplier

Unlocked multiplier Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM

Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM Has 7168 MB larger L3 cache size

Has 7168 MB larger L3 cache size Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2096 vs 1820 points

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1360P and i7 12700K

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 3, 2023 October 27, 2021 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Raptor Lake Alder Lake Model number i7-1360P i7-12700K Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) UHD Graphics 770

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 4 8 P-Threads 8 16 Base Frequency (P) 2.2 GHz 3.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 4.9 GHz Efficient Cores E-Cores 8 4 E-Threads 8 4 Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz 2.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.7 GHz 3.8 GHz Total Total Cores 12 12 Total Threads 16 20 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 22x 36x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core) L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 12MB (shared) L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 25MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Socket BGA-1744 LGA-1700 TDP 20-28 W (configurable) 125 W Max. Boost TDP 64 W 190 W Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics 770 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz Shading Units 768 256 TMUs 48 16 ROPs 24 8 Execution Units 96 32 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i7 1360P 1.69 TFLOPS Core i7 12700K 0.78 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s ECC Support No Yes

Misc Official site Intel Core i7 1360P official page Intel Core i7 12700K official page PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20