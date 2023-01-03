Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1360P or Core i7 1280P: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1360P vs i7 1280P

Intel Core i7 1360P
VS
Intel Core i7 1280P
Intel Core i7 1360P
Intel Core i7 1280P

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1360P with 12-cores against the 1.8 GHz i7 1280P with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 1360P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1280P and 1360P
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1360P
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1280P
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1360P +15%
1893
Core i7 1280P
1651
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1360P +3%
12040
Core i7 1280P
11744
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1360P +4%
10797
Core i7 1280P
10422
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1360P and i7 1280P

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 February 23, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Alder Lake
Model number i7-1360P i7-1280P
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 6
P-Threads 8 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.2 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 4.8 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 8
E-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Total
Total Cores 12 14
Total Threads 16 20
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 18x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
TDP 20-28 W (configurable) 20-28 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 64 W 64 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 768 768
TMUs 48 48
ROPs 24 24
Execution Units 96 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1360P
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i7 1280P
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1360P official page Intel Core i7 1280P official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

