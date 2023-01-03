Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13620H or Apple M1: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13620H vs Apple M1

Intel Core i7 13620H
VS
Apple M1
Intel Core i7 13620H
Apple M1

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13620H with 10-cores against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 13620H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13620H
  • Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Apple M1
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13620H +18%
1806
Apple M1
1528
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13620H +100%
15635
Apple M1
7799
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13620H +2%
1803
Apple M1
1772
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13620H +46%
11392
Apple M1
7821
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13620H and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 3, 2023 November 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake Apple M1
Model number i7-13620H -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (64EU) Apple M1 GPU

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 4
P-Threads 12 4
Base Frequency (P) 2.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.9 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 4
E-Threads 4 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.6 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 8
Total Threads 16 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 24x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 14 W
Max. Boost TDP 115 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units 512 1024
TMUs 32 64
ROPs 16 32
Execution Units 64 128
TGP 45 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13620H
1.43 TFLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR5x-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13620H official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 -

