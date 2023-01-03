Intel Core i7 13620H vs Apple M2 Max
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13620H with 10-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 13620H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
84
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
69
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
82
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports up to 96 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1997 vs 1735 points
- Newer - released 5-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13620H +8%
1806
1667
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13620H +5%
15868
15056
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1723
M2 Max +16%
1993
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10454
M2 Max +42%
14873
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|June 1, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i7-13620H
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|8
|P-Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.9 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|4
|4
|E-Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.6 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|12
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|24x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|32MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|67 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|30 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|115 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1344 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|4864
|TMUs
|32
|304
|ROPs
|16
|152
|Execution Units
|64
|-
|TGP
|45 W
|70 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-5200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|96 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13620H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|-
