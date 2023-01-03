Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13620H or M2 Pro: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13620H with 10-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 13620H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 13620H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13620H
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1983 vs 1735 points
  • Newer - released 5-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13620H +9%
1806
M2 Pro
1661
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13620H +7%
15868
M2 Pro
14898
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13620H
1723
M2 Pro +15%
1975
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13620H
10454
M2 Pro +39%
14531
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13620H and Apple M2 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 3, 2023 June 1, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake Apple M2
Model number i7-13620H -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (64EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 8
P-Threads 12 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.9 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 4
E-Threads 4 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.6 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 12
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 24x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 32MB (shared)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 40 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 30 W
Max. Boost TDP 115 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1344 MHz
Shading Units 512 2432
TMUs 32 152
ROPs 16 76
Execution Units 64 -
TGP 45 W 35 W
Max. Resolution - 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13620H
1.43 TFLOPS
M2 Pro
6.8 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-5200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13620H official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 Pro or Intel Core i7 13620H?
