Intel Core i7 13620H vs i5 12600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13620H with 10-cores against the 2.7 GHz i5 12600H with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13620H
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600H
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13620H +3%
1839
1782
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13620H +13%
15551
13762
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3568
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22821
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13620H +6%
1741
1638
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13620H +22%
10228
8374
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i7-13620H
|i5-12600H
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|4
|P-Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.4 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.9 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|8
|E-Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.6 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|10
|12
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|27x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|35-45 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|115 W
|95 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|640
|TMUs
|32
|40
|ROPs
|16
|20
|Execution Units
|64
|80
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-5200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13620H official page
|Intel Core i5 12600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|28
