Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13620H or Core i7 12700K: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13620H vs i7 12700K

Intel Core i7 13620H
VS
Intel Core i7 12700K
Intel Core i7 13620H
Intel Core i7 12700K

We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13620H (laptop) with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700K (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12700K and 13620H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13620H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2096 vs 1793 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13620H
15635
Core i7 12700K +47%
23019
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13620H
11392
Core i7 12700K +38%
15667
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13620H and i7 12700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 October 27, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Alder Lake
Model number i7-13620H i7-12700K
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (64EU) UHD Graphics 770

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 8
P-Threads 12 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.9 GHz 4.9 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 4
E-Threads 4 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.6 GHz 3.8 GHz
Total
Total Cores 10 12
Total Threads 16 20
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 36x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1744 LGA-1700
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 125 W
Max. Boost TDP 115 W 190 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 512 256
TMUs 32 16
ROPs 16 8
Execution Units 64 32
TGP 45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13620H
1.43 TFLOPS
Core i7 12700K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR5x-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13620H official page Intel Core i7 12700K official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 13620H or i7 12700H
2. Intel Core i7 13620H or i5 13420H
3. Intel Core i7 13620H or AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
4. Intel Core i7 13620H or i7 13700H
5. Intel Core i7 13620H or AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
6. Intel Core i7 12700K or i5 13600K
7. Intel Core i7 12700K or Apple M2 Pro
8. Intel Core i7 12700K or i7 12700KF
9. Intel Core i7 12700K or AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
10. Intel Core i7 12700K or i7 12700F
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 12700K or i7 13620H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский