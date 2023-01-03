Intel Core i7 13620H vs i7 12700K
We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13620H (laptop) with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700K (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13620H
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2096 vs 1793 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1806
Core i7 12700K +8%
1949
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15635
Core i7 12700K +47%
23019
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4068
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
35063
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1803
Core i7 12700K +17%
2115
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11392
Core i7 12700K +38%
15667
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i7-13620H
|i7-12700K
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
|UHD Graphics 770
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|8
|P-Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.9 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|4
|E-Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Total Cores
|10
|12
|Total Threads
|16
|20
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|125 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|115 W
|190 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|256
|TMUs
|32
|16
|ROPs
|16
|8
|Execution Units
|64
|32
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR5x-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13620H official page
|Intel Core i7 12700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
