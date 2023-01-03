Intel Core i7 13650HX vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 13650HX with 14-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13650HX
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 8192 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1838 vs 1623 points
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13650HX +23%
1911
1559
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13650HX +44%
21157
14729
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3299
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23856
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13650HX +13%
1842
1634
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13650HX +43%
14390
10034
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Model number
|i7-13650HX
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Radeon 680M
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|8
|P-Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.9 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.9 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.6 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|14
|8
|Total Threads
|20
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|FP7
|TDP
|45-55 W (configurable)
|45 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|157 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|768
|TMUs
|16
|48
|ROPs
|8
|32
|Execution Units
|16
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13650HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
