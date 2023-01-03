Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13650HX or Apple M1: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 13650HX with 14-cores against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 13650HX
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13650HX
  • Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Around 8.55 GB/s (13%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Apple M1
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13650HX +3%
1796
Apple M1
1750
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13650HX +82%
13955
Apple M1
7677
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13650HX and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 3, 2023 November 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake Apple M1
Model number i7-13650HX -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (16EU) Apple M1 GPU

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 4
P-Threads 12 4
Base Frequency (P) 2.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.9 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 4
E-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.9 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.6 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 14 8
Total Threads 20 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 26x -
L1 Cache - 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket BGA-1964 Apple M-Socket
TDP 45-55 W (configurable) 14 W
Max. Boost TDP 157 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units 128 1024
TMUs 16 64
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units 16 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13650HX
0.382 TFLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13650HX official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i7 13650HX?
