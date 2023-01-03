Intel Core i7 13650HX vs Apple M2
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 13650HX with 14-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
81
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
35
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
67
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13650HX
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Apple M2
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Around 25.6 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13650HX +21%
1913
1584
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13650HX +144%
21207
8693
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4036
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15426
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1845
Apple M2 +5%
1942
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13650HX +60%
14431
9012
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|June 6, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i7-13650HX
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|4
|P-Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.9 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|8
|4
|E-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.9 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.6 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|14
|8
|Total Threads
|20
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|26x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|16MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|20 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|45-55 W (configurable)
|15 W
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|157 W
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|Apple M-Socket
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|1024
|TMUs
|16
|64
|ROPs
|8
|32
|Execution Units
|16
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-4800
- DDR4-3200
|- LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|24 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|102.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13650HX official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
