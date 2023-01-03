Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13650HX or Apple M2: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 13650HX with 14-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M2 and 13650HX
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13650HX
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Apple M2
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Around 25.6 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13650HX +21%
1913
Apple M2
1584
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13650HX +144%
21207
Apple M2
8693
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13650HX
1845
Apple M2 +5%
1942
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13650HX +60%
14431
Apple M2
9012
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13650HX and Apple M2

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 3, 2023 June 6, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake Apple M2
Model number i7-13650HX -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (16EU) Apple M2 GPU

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 4
P-Threads 12 4
Base Frequency (P) 2.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.9 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 4
E-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.9 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.6 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 14 8
Total Threads 20 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 26x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 16MB (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Transistors - 20 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP (PL1) 45-55 W (configurable) 15 W
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 157 W -
Socket BGA-1964 Apple M-Socket
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Apple M2 GPU
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 128 1024
TMUs 16 64
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units 16 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13650HX
0.382 TFLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-4800
- DDR4-3200		 - LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 24 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 102.4 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13650HX official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 or Intel Core i7 13650HX?
