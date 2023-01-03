Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13650HX or M2 Max: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13650HX vs Apple M2 Max

Intel Core i7 13650HX
VS
Apple M2 Max
Intel Core i7 13650HX
Apple M2 Max

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 13650HX with 14-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 13650HX
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13650HX
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
  • Around 332.8 GB/s (433%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13650HX +14%
1911
M2 Max
1673
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13650HX +38%
21157
M2 Max
15318
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13650HX
1842
M2 Max +9%
2014
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13650HX
14390
M2 Max +5%
15122
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13650HX and Apple M2 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 3, 2023 January 17, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake Apple M2
Model number i7-13650HX -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (16EU) Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 8
P-Threads 12 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.9 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 4
E-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.9 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.6 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 14 12
Total Threads 20 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 26x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 32MB (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Transistors - 67 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket BGA-1964 Apple M-Socket
TDP 45-55 W (configurable) 30 W
Max. Boost TDP 157 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 128 4864
TMUs 16 304
ROPs 8 152
Execution Units 16 -
TGP 15 W 70 W
Max. Resolution - 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13650HX
0.382 TFLOPS
M2 Max
13.6 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 96 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13650HX official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 Max or Intel Core i7 13650HX?
