Intel Core i7 13650HX vs i5 13600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 13650HX with 14-cores against the 2.8 GHz i5 13600H with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13650HX
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1824
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15016
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13650HX +5%
1824
1745
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13650HX +40%
14011
9986
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i7-13650HX
|i5-13600H
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|4
|P-Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.6 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.9 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.9 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|14
|12
|Total Threads
|20
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|28x
|L1 Cache
|-
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|45-55 W (configurable)
|35-45 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|157 W
|95 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|640
|TMUs
|16
|40
|ROPs
|8
|20
|Execution Units
|16
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13650HX official page
|Intel Core i5 13600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
