Intel Core i7 13650HX vs i5 13600HX VS Intel Core i7 13650HX Intel Core i5 13600HX We compared two 14-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 13650HX against the 2.6 GHz i5 13600HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 13600HX and 13650HX Advantages of Intel Core i7 13650HX 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13650HX and i5 13600HX

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 3, 2023 January 3, 2023 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Raptor Lake Raptor Lake Model number i7-13650HX i5-13600HX Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (16EU) UHD Graphics (32EU)

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 6 6 P-Threads 12 12 Base Frequency (P) 2.6 GHz 2.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.9 GHz 4.8 GHz Efficient Cores E-Cores 8 8 E-Threads 8 8 Base Frequency (E) 1.9 GHz 1.9 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz Total Total Cores 14 14 Total Threads 20 20 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 26x 26x L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 24MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Socket BGA-1964 BGA-1964 TDP 45-55 W (configurable) 45-55 W (configurable) Max. Boost TDP 157 W 157 W Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1500 MHz Shading Units 128 256 TMUs 16 16 ROPs 8 8 Execution Units 16 32 TGP 15 W 45 W iGPU FLOPS Core i7 13650HX 0.382 TFLOPS Core i5 13600HX 0.74 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s

Misc Official site Intel Core i7 13650HX official page Intel Core i5 13600HX official page PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20