Intel Core i7 1365U vs AMD Ryzen 5 7535U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1365U with 10-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7535U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 7535U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1365U
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1722 vs 1480 points
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.55 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7535U
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4096 KB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1365U +18%
1758
1486
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9403
Ryzen 5 7535U +3%
9718
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3525
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15052
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1365U +17%
1713
1466
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1365U +22%
9214
7570
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 5, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Model number
|i7-1365U
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon 660M
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|6
|P-Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.8 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.2 GHz
|4.55 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.3 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.9 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|6
|Total Threads
|12
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP7
|TDP
|12-15 W (configurable)
|28 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|55 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon 660M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|384
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|24
|16
|Execution Units
|96
|6
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1365U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 7535U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
