Intel Core i7 1365U vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​

Intel Core i7 1365U
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​
Intel Core i7 1365U
AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1365U with 10-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 1365U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6800U​ and 1365U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1365U
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1717 vs 1516 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1365U and AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Model number i7-1365U -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon 680M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 8
P-Threads 4 16
Base Frequency (P) 1.8 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.3 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.9 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 8
Total Threads 12 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 27x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FP7
TDP 12-15 W (configurable) 15-28 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 55 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 768 768
TMUs 48 48
ROPs 24 32
Execution Units 96 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1365U
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800U​
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1365U official page AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ or Intel Core i7 1365U?
