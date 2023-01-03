Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1365U or Apple M1: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1365U vs Apple M1

Intel Core i7 1365U
VS
Apple M1
Intel Core i7 1365U
Apple M1

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1365U with 10-cores against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 1365U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 1365U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1365U
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M1
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1365U +17%
1777
Apple M1
1515
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1365U +23%
9571
Apple M1
7796
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1365U
1728
Apple M1 +2%
1761
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1365U +19%
9239
Apple M1
7776
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1365U and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 3, 2023 November 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake Apple M1
Model number i7-1365U -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M1 GPU

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 4
P-Threads 4 4
Base Frequency (P) 1.8 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.2 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 4
E-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.9 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 8
Total Threads 12 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 18x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
TDP 12-15 W (configurable) 14 W
Max. Boost TDP 55 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units 768 1024
TMUs 48 64
ROPs 24 32
Execution Units 96 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1365U
1.69 TFLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1365U official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 1265U or i7 1365U
2. Intel Core i7 1260U or i7 1365U
3. Intel Core i5 1135G7 or Apple M1
4. AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Apple M1
5. Intel Core i5 12600K or Apple M1
6. Intel Core i5 1235U or Apple M1
7. Intel Core i5 1240P or Apple M1
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i7 1365U?
EnglishРусский