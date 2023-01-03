Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1365U or Apple M2: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1365U vs Apple M2

Intel Core i7 1365U
VS
Apple M2
Intel Core i7 1365U
Apple M2

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1365U with 10-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M2 and 1365U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1365U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M2
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1722 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1365U +12%
1760
Apple M2
1570
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1365U +9%
9398
Apple M2
8636
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1365U
3551
Apple M2 +12%
3991
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1365U
14937
Apple M2 +3%
15317
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1365U
1710
Apple M2 +12%
1907
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1365U +4%
9246
Apple M2
8893
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1365U and Apple M2

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 3, 2023 June 6, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake Apple M2
Model number i7-1365U -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M2 GPU

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 4
P-Threads 4 4
Base Frequency (P) 1.8 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.2 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 4
E-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.3 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.9 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 8
Total Threads 12 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 18x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 16MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 20 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP (PL1) 12-15 W (configurable) 15 W
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 55 W -
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M2 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 768 1024
TMUs 48 64
ROPs 24 32
Execution Units 96 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1365U
1.69 TFLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267		 - LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 24 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 102.4 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1365U official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
4 (44.4%)
5 (55.6%)
Total votes: 9

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 12700H or Apple M2
2. M2 Pro or Apple M2
3. Core i5 12500H or Apple M2
4. Core i7 13700K or Apple M2
5. Core i9 12900H or Apple M2
6. Core i7 1355U or Apple M2
7. Ryzen 7 7730U or Core i7 1365U
8. Core i7 1355U or Core i7 1365U
9. Core i7 1255U or Core i7 1365U
10. Ryzen 7 6800U​ or Core i7 1365U
Compare other CPUs (580+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 or Intel Core i7 1365U?
EnglishРусский