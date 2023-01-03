Intel Core i7 1365U vs Apple M2
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1365U with 10-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
80
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
94
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
68
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
64
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1365U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M2
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1722 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1365U +12%
1760
1570
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1365U +9%
9398
8636
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3551
Apple M2 +12%
3991
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14937
Apple M2 +3%
15317
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1710
Apple M2 +12%
1907
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1365U +4%
9246
8893
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|June 6, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i7-1365U
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|4
|P-Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.8 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.2 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|8
|4
|E-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.3 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.9 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|8
|Total Threads
|12
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|18x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|16MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|20 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|12-15 W (configurable)
|15 W
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|55 W
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|1024
|TMUs
|48
|64
|ROPs
|24
|32
|Execution Units
|96
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
|- LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|24 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|102.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1365U official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
Cast your vote
4 (44.4%)
5 (55.6%)
Total votes: 9