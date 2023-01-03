Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1365U or Core i7 12700H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1365U vs i7 12700H

Intel Core i7 1365U
VS
Intel Core i7 12700H
Intel Core i7 1365U
Intel Core i7 12700H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1365U with 10-cores against the 2.3 GHz i7 12700H with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12700H and 1365U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1365U
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
  • Has 12288 KB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1365U
9398
Core i7 12700H +72%
16145
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1365U
14937
Core i7 12700H +79%
26786
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1365U
9246
Core i7 12700H +32%
12213
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1365U and i7 12700H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Alder Lake
Model number i7-1365U i7-12700H
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 6
P-Threads 4 12
Base Frequency (P) 1.8 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 8
E-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.3 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.9 GHz 3.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 10 14
Total Threads 12 20
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 23x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP (PL1) 12-15 W (configurable) 35-45 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 55 W 115 W
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 768 768
TMUs 48 48
ROPs 24 24
Execution Units 96 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1365U
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i7 12700H
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267		 - DDR5-4800
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-5200
- LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1365U official page Intel Core i7 12700H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 1365U vs AMD Ryzen 7 7730U
2. Intel Core i7 1365U vs Intel Core i7 1265U
3. Intel Core i7 1365U vs Intel Core i7 1255U
4. Intel Core i7 1365U vs Intel Core i7 1355U
5. Intel Core i7 12700H vs Intel Core i7 1355U
6. Intel Core i7 12700H vs Apple M2
7. Intel Core i7 12700H vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
8. Intel Core i7 12700H vs Apple M2 Pro
9. Intel Core i7 12700H vs Intel Core i7 1360P
10. Intel Core i7 12700H vs AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS
Compare other CPUs (580+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 12700H or i7 1365U?
EnglishРусский