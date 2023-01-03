Intel Core i7 1365U vs i7 12700H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1365U with 10-cores against the 2.3 GHz i7 12700H with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1365U
- Newer - released 1-year later
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
- Has 12288 KB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1760
Core i7 12700H +2%
1787
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9398
Core i7 12700H +72%
16145
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3551
Core i7 12700H +2%
3625
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14937
Core i7 12700H +79%
26786
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1710
Core i7 12700H +1%
1727
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9246
Core i7 12700H +32%
12213
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i7-1365U
|i7-12700H
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|6
|P-Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.8 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.2 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.3 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.9 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|10
|14
|Total Threads
|12
|20
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|12-15 W (configurable)
|35-45 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|55 W
|115 W
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|24
|Execution Units
|96
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
| - DDR5-4800
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-5200
- LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1365U official page
|Intel Core i7 12700H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1