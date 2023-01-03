Intel Core i7 13700 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700 with 16-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 13700 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
42
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
78
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
60
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Has 10 more physical cores
- Around 41.92 GB/s (88%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1963 vs 1531 points
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +36%
2023
1491
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +168%
28280
10568
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +34%
4313
3226
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +60%
34276
21363
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +28%
1956
1531
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +120%
16934
7687
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 3 (Vermeer)
|Model number
|i7-13700
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.1 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.5 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.1 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|16
|6
|Total Threads
|24
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|219 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1600 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
