Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700 or Ryzen 5 5600G: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13700 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

Intel Core i7 13700
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
Intel Core i7 13700
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700 with 16-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and 13700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • Has 14336 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2034 vs 1493 points
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +34%
2004
Ryzen 5 5600G
1492
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +166%
29557
Ryzen 5 5600G
11107
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +35%
4274
Ryzen 5 5600G
3157
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +104%
40320
Ryzen 5 5600G
19774
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +36%
2033
Ryzen 5 5600G
1492
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +165%
19983
Ryzen 5 5600G
7551
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700 and AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 April 13, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Model number i7-13700 -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon RX Vega 7

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.1 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.5 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.1 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 16 6
Total Threads 24 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 39x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
TDP 65 W 45-65 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 219 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1600 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 256 448
TMUs 16 28
ROPs 8 7
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i3 13100 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
2. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Ryzen 5 5600G
3. AMD Ryzen 7 5700G or Ryzen 5 5600G
4. AMD Ryzen 5 5600 or Ryzen 5 5600G
5. Intel Core i5 12400F or AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
6. Intel Core i3 12100 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
7. Intel Core i5 12400 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
8. Intel Core i7 13700K or i7 13700
9. Intel Core i7 13700F or i7 13700
10. Intel Core i5 13600 or i7 13700
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Intel Core i7 13700?
Promotion
EnglishРусский