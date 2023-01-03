Intel Core i7 13700 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700 with 16-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Around 38.4 GB/s (75%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2034 vs 1628 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2048 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +34%
2032
1511
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +111%
29826
14105
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +28%
4315
3376
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +52%
40576
26774
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +24%
2035
1635
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +112%
20247
9556
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 3 (Vermeer)
|Model number
|i7-13700
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.1 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.1 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.5 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.1 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|16
|8
|Total Threads
|24
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|219 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1600 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
