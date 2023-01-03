Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700 or Ryzen 7 5700X: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700 with 16-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700X and 13700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Around 38.4 GB/s (75%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2034 vs 1628 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2048 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +34%
2032
Ryzen 7 5700X
1511
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +111%
29826
Ryzen 7 5700X
14105
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +28%
4315
Ryzen 7 5700X
3376
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +52%
40576
Ryzen 7 5700X
26774
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +24%
2035
Ryzen 7 5700X
1635
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +112%
20247
Ryzen 7 5700X
9556
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700 and AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3 (Vermeer)
Model number i7-13700 -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.1 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz 4.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.5 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.1 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 16 8
Total Threads 24 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 34x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 219 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1600 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700X
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700 official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700X or Intel Core i7 13700?
