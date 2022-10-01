Intel Core i7 13700 vs AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700 with 16-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 13700 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 7800X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Has 6 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1956
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
22402
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4312
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
34188
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2080
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
16159
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 1, 2022
|January 10, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Raphael
|Model number
|i7-13700
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|16
|10
|Threads
|24
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|5.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|45x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|40MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
