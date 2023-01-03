Intel Core i7 13700 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700 with 16-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 13700 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
72
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1963 vs 1715 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +28%
2023
1584
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +35%
28280
20933
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +25%
4313
3438
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
34276
34309
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +15%
1956
1703
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +29%
16934
13104
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 3 (Vermeer)
|Model number
|i7-13700
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|12
|P-Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.1 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.1 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.5 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.1 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|16
|12
|Total Threads
|24
|24
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|219 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1600 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
