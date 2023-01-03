Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700 or Ryzen 9 5900: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13700 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900

Intel Core i7 13700
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900
Intel Core i7 13700
AMD Ryzen 9 5900

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700 with 16-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 13700 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900 and 13700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1963 vs 1715 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +28%
2023
Ryzen 9 5900
1584
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +35%
28280
Ryzen 9 5900
20933
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +25%
4313
Ryzen 9 5900
3438
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +15%
1956
Ryzen 9 5900
1703
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +29%
16934
Ryzen 9 5900
13104
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700 and AMD Ryzen 9 5900

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3 (Vermeer)
Model number i7-13700 -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 12
P-Threads 16 24
Base Frequency (P) 2.1 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz 4.7 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.5 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.1 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 16 12
Total Threads 24 24
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 30x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 219 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1600 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700 official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900 or Intel Core i7 13700?
