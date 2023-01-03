We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700 with 16-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 13700 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.