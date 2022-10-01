Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700 or Ryzen 9 5900X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13700 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700 with 16-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 13700 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900X and 13700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 65 vs 105 Watt
  • Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +25%
4339
Ryzen 9 5900X
3473
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700
34275
Ryzen 9 5900X +15%
39342
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700 and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 1, 2022 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Vermeer
Model number i7-13700 -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 16 12
Threads 24 24
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 37x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Intel Core i7 13700?
