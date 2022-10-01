Intel Core i7 13700 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700 with 16-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 13700 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1565
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
20428
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +25%
4339
3473
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
34275
Ryzen 9 5900X +15%
39342
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1641
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14107
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 1, 2022
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i7-13700
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|12
|Threads
|24
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1