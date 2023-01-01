Intel Core i7 13700 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700 against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 13700 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700
- Around 41.92 GB/s (88%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Has 34 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +26%
2036
1614
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +9%
28604
26159
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +26%
4372
3470
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
34454
Ryzen 9 5950X +34%
46176
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1838
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
18524
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2023
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i7-13700
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|16
|Threads
|24
|32
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
