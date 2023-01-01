Intel Core i7 13700 vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700 against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 13700 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700
- Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7950X – 65 vs 170 Watt
- Around 16.5 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
- Has 34 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2036
Ryzen 9 7950X +2%
2072
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
28604
Ryzen 9 7950X +34%
38227
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +1%
4372
4339
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
34454
Ryzen 9 7950X +84%
63531
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2239
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
23702
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2023
|August 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Raphael
|Model number
|i7-13700
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|16
|16
|Threads
|24
|32
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|5.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|45x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|170 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|73.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1