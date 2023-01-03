Intel Core i7 13700 vs Apple M1 Pro
We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700 (desktop) with 16-cores against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
56
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
92
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
73
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- Has 6 more physical cores
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2034 vs 1771 points
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- Around 115.2 GB/s (129%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +32%
2032
1543
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +145%
29826
12170
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +13%
4315
3829
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +85%
40576
21949
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +15%
2035
1775
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +61%
20247
12548
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Apple M1
|Model number
|i7-13700
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.1 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.1 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|8
|2
|E-Threads
|8
|2
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.5 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.1 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|16
|10
|Total Threads
|24
|10
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|21x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|33.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|65 W
|30 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|219 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1600 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|2048
|TMUs
|16
|128
|ROPs
|8
|64
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|30 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
