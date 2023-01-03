Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700 or M1 Pro: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700 (desktop) with 16-cores against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 13700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2034 vs 1771 points
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Around 115.2 GB/s (129%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +32%
2032
M1 Pro
1543
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +145%
29826
M1 Pro
12170
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +13%
4315
M1 Pro
3829
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +85%
40576
M1 Pro
21949
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +15%
2035
M1 Pro
1775
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +61%
20247
M1 Pro
12548
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700 and Apple M1 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 3, 2023 October 18, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake Apple M1
Model number i7-13700 -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 2
E-Threads 8 2
Base Frequency (E) 1.5 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.1 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 16 10
Total Threads 24 10
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 21x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 33.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
TDP 65 W 30 W
Max. Boost TDP 219 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1600 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 256 2048
TMUs 16 128
ROPs 8 64
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 30 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700
0.78 TFLOPS
M1 Pro
5.2 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700 official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Pro or Intel Core i7 13700?
