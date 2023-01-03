Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700 or M2 Max: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700 (desktop) with 16-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 13700 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 13700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
  • Around 320 GB/s (357%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Newer - released 5-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +21%
2023
M2 Max
1667
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +88%
28280
M2 Max
15056
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700
34276
M2 Max
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700
1956
M2 Max +2%
1993
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +14%
16934
M2 Max
14873
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700 and Apple M2 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 3, 2023 June 1, 2023
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake Apple M2
Model number i7-13700 -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.1 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 4
E-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.5 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.1 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 16 12
Total Threads 24 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 21x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 32MB (shared)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 67 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
TDP 65 W 30 W
Max. Boost TDP 219 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1600 MHz 1344 MHz
Shading Units 256 4864
TMUs 16 304
ROPs 8 152
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 70 W
Max. Resolution - 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700
0.78 TFLOPS
M2 Max
13.6 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 96 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700 official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

