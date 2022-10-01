Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700 or Core i5 12600: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13700 vs i5 12600

Intel Core i7 13700
VS
Intel Core i5 12600
Intel Core i7 13700
Intel Core i5 12600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700 with 16-cores against the 3.3 GHz i5 12600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 13700 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12600 and 13700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Has 10 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +14%
4373
Core i5 12600
3846
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +63%
34771
Core i5 12600
21323
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700 and i5 12600

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 1, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-13700 i5-12600
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 16 6
Threads 24 12
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache - 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 12600
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site - Intel Core i5 12600 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12600 or i7 13700?
Promotion
