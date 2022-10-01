Intel Core i7 13700 vs i5 12600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700 with 16-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600K with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 13700 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Has 6 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1872
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17194
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +10%
4339
3935
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +25%
34275
27375
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1903
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11616
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 1, 2022
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-13700
|i5-12600K
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|16
|10
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|9728K (shared)
|L3 Cache
|-
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|Intel Core i5 12600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
