We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700 with 16-cores against the 3.5 GHz i5 7600 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 13700 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7600 and 13700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700
  • Newer - released 5-years and 10-months later
  • Has 12 more physical cores
  • Around 41.04 GB/s (115%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +75%
4373
Core i5 7600
2499
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +423%
34771
Core i5 7600
6646
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700 and i5 7600

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 1, 2022 January 3, 2017
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Kaby Lake
Model number i7-13700 i5-7600
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 HD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 16 4
Threads 24 4
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 35x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache - 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel HD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1150 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 3
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 7600
0.44 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site - Intel Core i5 7600 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 7600 or i7 13700?
