Intel Core i7 13700 vs i5 7600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700 with 16-cores against the 3.5 GHz i5 7600 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 13700 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
48
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
18
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
44
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
36
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700
- Newer - released 5-years and 10-months later
- Has 12 more physical cores
- Around 41.04 GB/s (115%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +75%
4373
2499
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +423%
34771
6646
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1014
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3513
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 1, 2022
|January 3, 2017
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i7-13700
|i5-7600
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|16
|4
|Threads
|24
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1150 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|3
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|Intel Core i5 7600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
