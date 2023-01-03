Intel Core i7 13700 vs i7 10700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700 with 16-cores against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700K with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700
- Newer - released 2-years and 9-months later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Around 43.8 GB/s (96%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 14336 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 47% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2034 vs 1381 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +55%
2032
1310
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +133%
29826
12790
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +40%
4315
3073
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +111%
40576
19231
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +47%
2035
1383
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +131%
20247
8777
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-13700
|i7-10700K
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics 630
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.1 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.1 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.5 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.1 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|16
|8
|Total Threads
|24
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1200
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|219 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1600 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|3
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700 official page
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
