Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700 or Core i7 11700F: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13700 vs i7 11700F

Intel Core i7 13700
VS
Intel Core i7 11700F
Intel Core i7 13700
Intel Core i7 11700F

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700 with 16-cores against the 2.5 GHz i7 11700F with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 13700 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11700F and 13700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700
  • Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 39.6 GB/s (79%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1963 vs 1654 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +32%
2023
Core i7 11700F
1532
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +156%
28280
Core i7 11700F
11037
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +30%
4313
Core i7 11700F
3314
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +63%
34276
Core i7 11700F
21075
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +19%
1956
Core i7 11700F
1640
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +92%
16934
Core i7 11700F
8814
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700 and i7 11700F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 March 16, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i7-13700 i7-11700F
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.1 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz 4.9 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.5 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.1 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 16 8
Total Threads 24 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 25x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 219 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1600 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i7 11700F
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700 official page Intel Core i7 11700F official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 12700 and Intel Core i7 13700
2. Intel Core i5 13600 and Intel Core i7 13700
3. Intel Core i7 13700F and Intel Core i7 13700
4. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Intel Core i7 11700F
5. Intel Core i5 12400F and Intel Core i7 11700F
6. Intel Core i7 12700F and Intel Core i7 11700F
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 11700F or i7 13700?
EnglishРусский