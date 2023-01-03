Intel Core i7 13700 vs i7 11700F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700 with 16-cores against the 2.5 GHz i7 11700F with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 13700 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700
- Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 39.6 GB/s (79%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1963 vs 1654 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +32%
2023
1532
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +156%
28280
11037
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +30%
4313
3314
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +63%
34276
21075
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +19%
1956
1640
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +92%
16934
8814
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i7-13700
|i7-11700F
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.1 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.1 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.5 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.1 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|16
|8
|Total Threads
|24
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1200
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|219 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1600 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700 official page
|Intel Core i7 11700F official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
