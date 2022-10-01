Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700 or Core i7 11700K: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13700 vs i7 11700K

Intel Core i7 13700
VS
Intel Core i7 11700K
Intel Core i7 13700
Intel Core i7 11700K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700 with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 11700K with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 13700 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11700K and 13700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700
  • Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 11700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700K
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +27%
4373
Core i7 11700K
3453
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +40%
34771
Core i7 11700K
24751
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700 and i7 11700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 1, 2022 March 16, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Rocket Lake
Model number i7-13700 i7-11700K
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 36x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 750
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 64
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i7 11700K
0.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site - Intel Core i7 11700K official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

