We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700 (desktop) with 16-cores against the 2.3 GHz i7 12700H (laptop) with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 13700 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12700H and 13700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i7 13700 – 45 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +19%
4339
Core i7 12700H
3650
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +28%
34275
Core i7 12700H
26872
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700 and i7 12700H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 1, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Alder Lake-H
Model number i7-13700 i7-12700H
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)

Performance

Cores 16 14
Threads 24 20
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 23x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache - 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 256 768
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 24
Execution Units 32 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i7 12700H
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site - Intel Core i7 12700H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

