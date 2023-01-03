Intel Core i7 13700F vs AMD Ryzen 5 7600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700F with 16-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
88
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
53
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
70
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700F
- Has 10 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700F +9%
2009
1847
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700F +110%
28098
13395
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1971
Ryzen 5 7600 +3%
2031
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700F +66%
16817
10136
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 10, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Model number
|i7-13700F
|-
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.1 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.1 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.5 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.1 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|16
|6
|Total Threads
|24
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|219 W
|88 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|128
|TMUs
|-
|8
|ROPs
|-
|4
|Execution Units
|-
|2
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 7600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1